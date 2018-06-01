11:39am PT by Morgan Enos, Billboard
Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda Sing About Their Goatees in Instagram Video
Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda are ready for summer — and have some "pretty decent goats" to go with the season. The Tonight Show host and Hamilton creator took to Instagram today (June 1) to sing a goofy, choreographed song about their goatees and being on the water.
It all begins with Fallon shaving his beard into a goatee, remarking that his “goat” is “pretty decent” and that he wishes he had someone to share it with. That special someone turned out to be Miranda, who has appeared in a myriad of skits with Fallon in the past.
The two ride their canoes back and forth rhapsodizing about everything else that goes in their boats, including winter coats, Hall & Oates and thinking of senior quotes — complete with synchronized oar moves.
You can watch the video via Fallon’s Instagram account below.
This story first appeared on Billboard.com.
