Jimmy Fallon Sells ‘That’s My Jam’ to NBC, Another Show Inspired by ‘Tonight’ Segments

Late night and talk remain a dependable incubator for alternative programming. Next up? That’s My Jam from Jimmy Fallon. The upcoming NBC music and dance show, which will rely heavily on celebrity guests, takes its cues from popular recurring Tonight segments “Wheel of Musical Impressions” and others.

NBC has handed out a ten-episode order to the series and marks his second translation of a Tonight segment into a reality show. Lip Sync Battle, going strong after five seasons, now airing on Paramount Network.

“We love playing these games on the show and it’ll be fun to see it taken to the next level,” said Fallon.

Fallon and longtime Tonight producer Jim Juvonen and writer Josh Knapp brought the pitch to Universal Television Alternative Studio’s Meredith Ahr, who now oversees both the studio and alternative programming at the broadcast network. “Jimmy reinvented the late-night genre with his one-of-a-kind celebrity game segments that show our favorite stars at their most clever, creative and relaxed,” said Ahr. “We’re thrilled to bring viewers a new set of games and create a weekly party that is just as much fun to watch as it is to play along.”

The hour-long competition will be infused with Fallon’s comedic style, though no host has been named, as “a carousel of his classic and brand-new music-based games” will see new groups of celebrities compete each week. Jeff Apploff will serve as showrunner.

That’s My Jam isn’t the only reality show with talk show roots on NBC. The network has had great success with Ellen DeGeneres’ Game of Games, which launched over a year ago and heightens much of the interactive elements on her daytime talk show. Fallon contemporary James Corden has had similar success with his Carpool Karaoke franchise.

Relive perhaps the greatest “Wheel of Musical Impressions” below: