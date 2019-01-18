Jimmy Fallon Loses Control in 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' Spoof

The late-night host unknowingly becomes part of an interactive experience inspired by the Netflix choose-your-own-adventure film.

Jimmy Fallon became the unwitting star of a bizarre interactive film in The Tonight Show's recreation of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

The late-night host and Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins appear as the unwilling puppets in an interactive reality inspired by the Netflix film written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which debuted on Dec. 28, lets Netflix viewers control the protagonist, Stefan (played by Fionn Whitehead), as he goes about his day. As the story unfolds, viewers pick from a series of choices that range from simple (like which cereal to eat) to ethically challenging and violent.

Though Fallon's version of the interactive story was less sadistic, the choices certainly did not work out in his favor.

In the spoof, Higgins arrives with an important topic to discuss and the first choice made on Fallon's behalf is a nod to the cereal entry choice point in Bandersnatch — "take gum" or "decline gum" are the options that appear on the bottom of the screen, invoking the manner in which the choice points appear in the actual Netflix film. However, as the conversation unfolds, the person controlling Fallon's story forces the late-night host to lie about an important email, randomly hula hoop, shovel a chicken parm sandwich into his mouth and sing a nasally version of Avril Lavigne's "Complicated."

The clip ends with the pair endlessly slapping each other across the face while Fallon sings "Complicated" and Higgins repeats a Shaggy impression.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was a two-year project in the making and the first adult offering in the genre from Netflix. The choose your own adventure-style narrative, which stars Whitehead and Will Poulter, tackles the theme of free will and begs the question of who is really in control of Stefan. Fallon's skit comes on the heels of Netflix revealing some viewership data about how the experience is being watched by Netflix members since it was released three weeks ago, taking social media platforms by storm.

Fallon's take on the immersive narrative format airs during Friday night's Tonight Show (at 11:35 p.m. on NBC). Watch the clip below.