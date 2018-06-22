Jimmy Fallon Launches First-Ever 'Tonight Show' Book Club

To kick off what he calls the "summer of reading," the late-night host announced a contest for viewers to select their summer read.

On Friday Jimmy Fallon announced that he is launching The Tonight Show's first ever-book club, dubbed the "Tonight Show Summer Reads."

"Summer's here and I don't really have books to read. I don't have a good summer book to read, " Fallon said, following his opening monologue. "But I want to be there. I want to be walking around with that book that everyone's got, like 'Oh you?' Yeah, me," the late-night host joked.

Being that he hasn't seen a "book club since Oprah," Fallon revealed five books in the running to be the club's first pick. The late-night host requested that audience members vote on which book they would like to jread with him during his July vacation. (Vote here.)

The five eligible books include: Providence by Caroline Kepnes ("It's a Stranger Things type of jam"), Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi, The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin, The Good Son by You-Jeong Jeong and IQ by Joe Ide, which Fallon described as a "good investment type of book" for it's confirmed to have sequels.