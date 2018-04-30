Jimmy Kimmel Boards ABC's 'Man of the House' Pilot

The network's late-night personality and go-to host will lend his voice to the Alyson Hannigan and Leslie Bibb vehicle.

Promising news for one of ABC's comedy pilots. As the broadcast network starts mulling pickups for the 2018-19 season, Jimmy Kimmel is joining Man of the House.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host and go-to ABC emcee is lending voice to the Frank Pines and Vijal Patel project, serving as the off-camera narrator — a grown version of the character Bradley, played on-screen by actor Jake Short. "I’ve often thought of myself as an 'Older Bradley,'" said Kimmel, "so that works out well."

Man of the House stars Alyson Hannigan and Leslie Bibb as dissimilar divorced sisters who move in together to raise their children. The pilot, a multi/single-camera hybrid, is inspired by Pines' real life being raised by his mother and aunt. Kimmel and Short's Bradley is the lone male of the cast, juggling his life at home with the two matriarchs, a sister (Reece Caddell) and cousin (Jenna Ortega) and the masculine word of football at school.





Pines and Patel serve as writers and executive producers on the ABC Studios project, with Gail Berman and Joe Earley serving as EPs for The Jackal Group and Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street.



Kimmel is repped by Dixon Talent.