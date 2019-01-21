Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates "Halftime" of Trump's Presidency

To help "celebrate" the milestone, the host invited Will Arnett, Alyssa Milano, Josh Gad, Paul Scheer, Fred Willard, Jake Johnson, Fred Armisen, Anthony Atamanuik and more on the special episode of his ABC show.

The night after the NFL hosted its conference championships in New Orleans and New England, Jimmy Kimmel hosted his own football-inspired event on his late-night ABC show.

"Intermission Accomplished: A Halftime Tribute to Trump," as the special episode was titled, took a look back at President Donald Trump's time in office near the midway point of his term. To help "celebrate" the milestone, Kimmel invited Will Arnett, Alyssa Milano, Josh Gad, Paul Scheer, Fred Willard, Jake Johnson, Fred Armisen, Comedy Central's President Show host Anthony Atamanuik (who impersonated Trump on Kimmel's program), and more.

“We are here tonight to celebrate the midway mark of Donald Trump’s first term in office because, let’s be honest, this is a man who is far too humble to celebrate himself,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue.

“He’s done so much, but you won’t hear about it from the fake news media…that is just plain wrong. I can prove that it’s wrong with three words: the Space Force,” Kimmel continued. He then went on to note Trump’s tweet count since taking office.

The host also continued his ongoing routine of inviting government workers who are affected by the current shutdown onto his show. A woman who works in the Richard Nixon Presidential Library was brought on to organize a shelf of books dubbed the Donald Trump Presidential Library.

Shortly thereafter, Gad made an appearance as undecided voter Ken Bone, who became briefly famous during the 2016 presidential elections. "I owe Trump everything...I'm a celebrity now. People recognize me on the street and I was even offered to play a pedophile on Law & Order: SVU," Gad's Bone said while wearing a red sweater emblazoned with Trump's "MAGA" slogan. Gad's Bone then announced he was running for president in 2020 and removed the "G" from his sweater to reveal a "B" to "Make America Bone Again."

Next up, Kimmel introduced a musical group called Up With Trump, a collection of singers and dancers dressed in bedazzled suits and blonde wigs who sang a song titled “Mr. Sandman Send Me a Tweet.” An actress impersonating Trump’s daughter Ivanka then entered as the singers sang her praises to the tune of The Knack’s 1979 hit “My Sharona.”

Later on, Armisen, Bobby Moynihan, Jeff Ross and Kimmel appeared as presidential heads on Mount Rushmore who were disturbed by the newcomer: Trump, portrayed by Atamanuik in gold paint. The presidents then tallied up their accomplishments, all of which failed to impress Trump. “Listen losers, this place sucks, so I’m going to take it from dump to Trump,” Atamanuik’s Trump said before adding an oil derrick to Washington’s head and making Teddy Roosevelt’s mustache a landing pad for the Space Force. He then renamed Mount Rushmore to Mount Russia.

Scheer and Arnett played Trump’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric in a sketch where the duo was hunting in Africa for the “perfect gift for President Dad.” Their target was the last lion in existence which they planned to make into a new wig for their father. Kimmel then entered dressed as a lion who pleaded his case and taught the two Trumps about friendship, but to no avail. “We did it, we killed the last lion in Africa. Now everyone will think we have big ding dongs,” Arnett said.

Willard later appeared as Trump’s father, Fred, who was reporting live “from Hell.” Willard portrayed the president’s father, who died in 1999, as a ghost who appeared in a gust of flames and accredited his son’s success to his lack of affection. “If I hadn’t built an emotional wall, maybe he wouldn’t be so obsessed with building a real one,” Willard said.

The show concluded with Aloe Blacc singing "our new National Anthem" dedicated to Trump.