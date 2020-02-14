Jimmy Kimmel Comedy About Green Beret Veteran Snags ABC Pilot Order

The late-night host is co-writing and executive producing the project, which is inspired by a true story.

Jimmy Kimmel is expanding his primetime footprint at ABC.

The network has given a pilot order to a comedy called Adopted, which Kimmel is co-writing and executive producing. Based on a true story, the potential series follows a Green Beret who returns home from military service to Texas, where he and his family struggle with the challenges of adopting his new brother, a 12-year-old Russian boy.

Kimmel is co-writing the pilot with a pair of U.S. Army veterans: Shawn Vance is a former Green Beret, and Daril Fannin was a combat medic. All three executive produce; Kimmel's production company, Kimmelot, is producing the single-camera project with ABC Studios.

Vance and Fannin previously co-created The Green Beret's Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse for Netflix.

Adopted is the second comedy centered on a young veteran to earn a pilot order this season. CBS has United States of Al from Chuck Lorre, about the relationship between a Marine combat veteran (Parker Young) and his unit's Afghan interpreter (Adhir Kalyan), who has recently moved to the United States.

The pilot is the first scripted project for Kimmelot, which Kimmel and Wheelhouse Entertainment's Brent Montgomery launched in late 2018. The company is among the producers of ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience franchise and has science-based prank show Revenge of the Nerd at Discovery and ABC game show Generation Gap (with Mark Burnett) in the works as well. Kimmel last year signed a three-year extension with the network to continue as host of his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, through 2022.

Adopted is the fifth comedy pilot ABC has ordered so far this cycle, down from eight a year ago. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke is shifting the network to a more year-round, "second cycle" development model. "This is about acknowledging that the pace with which we try to get pilots ready is excruciating and so tough on writers," Burke told The Hollywood Reporter.