Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Sean Hannity After Melania Trump Skit Criticisms: "He's Lost His Mind"

Jimmy Kimmel is clapping back after Fox News host Sean Hannity attacked one of the Live! host's skits about First Lady Melania Trump this week.

On Monday, Kimmel joked about the First Lady's role in the White House Easter Egg Roll, saying that there was "not a chance she did one thing to help set that up" and impersonating her accent while she read children a picture book. "You know what this means, you could be First Lady of the United States," he told his audience.

Kimmel's remarks were slammed by Fox & Friends and the Hannity host on Thursday morning, with Sean Hannity calling the segment "brutal" and Kimmel a "despicable disgrace." Hannity added, "Assclown Kimmel. Now I'm gonna tell you something. What a disgrace. Hey, uh, Mr. Kimmel, she speaks five languages. How many languages do you speak?"

In his response on Live! on Thursday night, Kimmel homed in on Hannity's use of the insult "assclown." "What is an assclown? I was thinking about it this morning, is it an ass that's a clown or a clown that lives in an ass, like a little Bozo bird in your buttcheeks, I honestly don't know. And more importantly, why is Sean Hannity fantasizing about clowns in the ass? Is this your thing at night? At 2 a.m., you got your laptop open to Breitbart, you sneak to hump a pillow from the Ivanka Trump collection, quietly, so your wife doesn't wake up and make you go to church?" Kimmel asked.

"Sean Hannity's problem is for eight years while Obama was president, he was unable to get an erection. And he tried everything: Viagra, Cialis, he tried looking at pictures of Paul Ryan with his shirt off, didn't work, went to office Christmas parties with Bill O'Reilly, nothing worked. But now that Trump is president, here's the twist: Sean Hannity is unable to have anything but an erection. He's had an erection since November of 2016 and it's driving him mad, he's lost his mind. This is the guy who defended the multiply-alleged pedophile Roy Moore and I'm the despicable disgrace, I'm the assclown," Kimmel added. "If I'm an assclown, and I very well might be, you, Sean, are the whole ass-circus."

Kimmel then ended his retort by joking that he was glad that Hannity finally took an interest in immigrants coming to the U.S. He added that he thought what was truly disrespectful was cheating on the First Lady with a "porn star" after she had just had a baby, a dig at allegations by adult-film actress Stormy Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) that Trump had a brief affair with her right after the birth of his son with Melania, Baron Trump.

His kicker to Hannity: "Get a haircut, you hippy!"

Watch the full clip below.