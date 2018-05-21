Jimmy Kimmel Hosts 'American Idol' Reunion for Past Stars

A roster of familiar faces from the long-running singing competition show dropped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to explain, through song, what they've been up to.

Jimmy Kimmel reunited a number of familiar faces from American Idol on Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The ABC host welcomed past stars such as Sanjaya Malakar, Scott MacIntyre, Kevin Covais, Antonella Barba and tone-deaf fan favorite William Hung for a special "Where are They Now" musical segment.

The former Idol-ers came together in studio to record a song akin to 1985's megastar mashup, "We Are the World" that had each singer explaining what they've been up to since their seasons of the popular singing show. Such doings included being a notary public "right here in L.A.," working as a bartender "making signature cocktails" and driving for Uber.

Also back for the reunion were winners Ruben Studdard and Taylor Hicks, who questioned why they were there.

The segment on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! followed the season finale of American Idol earlier that night, which saw Kimmel making a cameo appearance alongside Malakar.

The short video segment wrapped up with an appearance by former Idol judge Randy Jackson, who nodded along with the track before being told his headphones weren't plugged in.

Kimmel then invited the former Idol stars onstage to greet his studio audience.