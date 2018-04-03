Jimmy Kimmel Hosts Trump-Inspired, Typo-Filled Spelling Bee

The ABC host challenged three of Los Angeles' top spellers "to spell the words I give you not the way the liberal leftist dictionary spells them, but rather the way our president does"

Jimmy Kimmel invited three of Los Angeles' top young spellers to his eponymous ABC late-night show on Monday to participate in a spelling bee inspired by President Trump's constant mistakes and typos.

"This is not an ordinary spelling bee," Kimmel said. "This spelling bee is presidential, which means you'll be asked to spell the words I give you not the way the liberal leftist dictionary spells them, but rather the way our president does, president Donald Jesus Trump."

The "Make America Grate Again Spelling Bee" prompted the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders to spell words as Trump does, rather than the correct way. "Ridiculous," "unprecedented," and "tap," — all of which Trump has incorrectly spelled before — were among those selected.

Kimmel rewarded the participants with $100 for each word spelled correctly, though this proved to be quite challenging.

As an added bonus, Kimmel's right-hand man Guillermo Rodriguez dressed up as a bee.