Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden Late-Night Shows Suspend Live Audiences in Coronavirus Measure

The two L.A.-based shows, along with CBS' daytime program 'The Talk,' join their New York counterparts in taking the precaution.

Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden are joining their fellow late-night hosts in going without live, in-studio audiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC and CBS announced Thursday that starting with their March 16 tapings, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show With James Corden will be audience-free. CBS' daytime show The Talk is also following the protocol, as are Comedy Central's Lights Out With David Spade and Tosh.0. Pop TV's One Day at a Time is also filming episodes without an audience as of Tuesday, and MTV's Ridiculousness will go audience-less starting Thursday.

"As a precautionary measure, we have decided to temporarily suspend the live audience for Jimmy Kimmel Live! beginning Monday, March 16," ABC said in a statement. "The show will continue to film as scheduled and air dates will not be affected. We will continue to monitor the situation as the safety of our employees and guests are of the utmost importance."

CBS expressed similar sentiment in its statement: "Out of an abundance of caution, The Late Late Show With James Corden and The Talk will forego their live studio audiences beginning Monday, March 16. At this time, no disruptions to the on-air schedules are expected. We will continue to monitor the situation, as the health and safety of our audience and production staffs is our top priority."

"There have been no developments at Lights Out or Tosh.0 to cause concern for audience members who have plans to attend tonight’s tapings," VacomCBS said in a statement. "MTV’s Ridiculousness will also tape without an audience beginning today and Pop TV’s One Day at a Time has been doing so since Tuesday. These decisions have been made out of an abundance of caution and concern regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”