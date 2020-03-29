This Week in TV: Late-Night Returns, 'Home Before Dark,' 'Hawaii Five-0' Ends

After closing down for a couple of weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, more late-night shows are set to return in the week of March 30. A host of streaming shows are also on tap, as are a few cable staples. AMC's The Walking Dead will also prematurely end its season.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Shows

Several late-night shows came back from their coronavirus-induced shutdowns last week. Most of the rest are set to return this week, with the hosts filming from their homes and producers, writers and editors also working remotely.

The shows returning on Monday are Jimmy Kimmel Live! (12:05 a.m., ABC), The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (11:35 p.m., CBS), Conan (11 p.m., TBS) and Desus and Mero (11 p.m., Showtime). HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher is set for 10 p.m. Friday.

On broadcast …

Finales: After 10 seasons and 240 episodes, Hawaii Five-0 airs its series finale at 9 p.m. Friday on CBS. Recurring guest stars Mark Dasascos, James Marsters and William Sadler are set to appear on the last episode. ABC's The Good Doctor closes out its third season at 10 p.m. Monday.

Specials: With the ACM Awards postponed for several months, CBS will instead air ACM Presents: Our Country at 8 p.m. April 5, featuring acoustic performances from Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Kane Brown and John Legend, Miranda Lambert and others. (Dick Clark Productions, which produces the special, shares a parent company with THR.) Also on CBS, Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special (10 p.m. Monday) will feature remote performances from BTS and Billie Eilish and guests Will Ferrell and David Blaine. Blaine also has a solo special, The Magic Way, at 10 p.m. Wednesday on ABC.

New: Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette returns to CBS on Broke (9:30 p.m. Thursday), a comedy also starring Natasha Leggero and Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil. PBS' latest Masterpiece offering is World on Fire, a World War II drama starring Helen Hunt, Sean Bean and Lesley Manville.

Returning: ABC's How to Get Away With Murder begins its final run of episodes at 10 p.m. Thursday; CBS' comedy Man With a Plan opens its fifth season at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

On streaming …

New: Based on the true story of young journalist Hilde Lysiak, Home Before Dark (Friday, Apple TV+) tells the story of a girl (Brooklynn Prince) whose pursuit of the truth leads her to a cold case that a lot of people in her town — including her dad (Jim Sturgess) — want to stay buried.

Also new: Amazon's sci-fi series Tales From the Loop (Friday) is based on the futuristic artwork of Simon Stalenhag. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Wednesday, Netflix) is — wait for it — a sketch show starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger. A pair of Disney Nature films, Elephant (narrated by Meghan Markle) and Dolphin Reef (narrated by Natalie Portman), debut Friday on Disney+. The Pixar film Onward also has its Disney+ premiere Friday (it's available for digital rental and purchase now).

Returning: The third and final season of Future Man premieres Friday on Hulu; new seasons of Nailed It and Money Heist bow Friday on Netflix.

On cable …

Final episode: It's not a finale per se, but the last episode of The Walking Dead for the time being airs at 9 p.m. April 5 on AMC. The series was set to air its season finale April 12, but postproduction work on the episode wasn't done before the show shut down due to the pandemic.

New: The docuseries Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (8 p.m. April 5, HBO) re-examines the 1979-81 abductions and killings of at least 30 young African Americans, the case made against Wayne Williams and the reopening of case files 40 years later.

Returning: New seasons of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City and Freeform's Siren both debut at 9 p.m. Thursday.

In case you missed it …

The limited series Unorthodox centers on a young Orthodox Jewish woman (Shira Haas) who leaves her insular community and ends up in Berlin with her husband (Amit Rahav) and another man (Jeff Wilbusch) searching for her. While the thriller elements are shaky, THR critic Daniel Fienberg says Haas' performance and the elements of the show focusing on her character are "captivating." It's streaming on Netflix.