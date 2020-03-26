'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Sets ABC Return as Late Night Starts Back Up

The host will also welcome former Vice President Joe Biden to his online "Quarantine Minilogue" on Thursday.

Jimmy Kimmel is joining many of his fellow late-night hosts in resuming production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ABC host tweeted that Jimmy Kimmel Live will resume production on March 30, with episodes produced remotely and guests joining via video chat.

Kimmel has been producing short segments that he calls "Quarantine Minilogues" from his home during stay-at-home mandates. His tweet also notes that former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will join him Thursday.

Late-night shows were among hundreds of TV and film productions that shut down in response to the pandemic and its accompanying social-distancing guidelines. A number of hosts, including Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, have produced online segments from their homes since the shutdown.

NBC's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central's Daily Show With Trevor Noah and TBS' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee resumed airing this week, and HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is scheduled to air a new episode on Sunday. Jimmy Kimmel Live, TBS' Conan, Showtime's Desus and Mero and HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher are all set to return to their respective outlets in the week of March 30.

ABC this week switched time periods for Nightline and Jimmy Kimmel Live (which has been airing reruns), with the former providing nightly updates on the pandemic. The network hasn't yet determined if the change will stay in place once Kimmel resumes.

Guests slated for Jimmy Kimmel Live next week include Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Aniston, Jeff Tweedy and Grouplove.