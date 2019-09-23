'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez Goes "Back-to-Back" With Emmy Winners

Jimmy Kimmel Live! sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez got up close and personal with Sunday night's Emmy Award winners including Bill Hader, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jharrel Jerome and more in a segment called "Back-to-Back."

"Every year moments after the stars walk off the Emmys stage, they sit for a one-on-one with our own star reporter none other than Guillermo who interviewed the winners last night back to back," Kimmel said prior to showing the comical segment during Monday night's show.

When interviewing directing for drama series winner Jason Bateman, Rodriguez was quick to ask whether the Ozark star wanted a drink. "Buddy I told you I'm married," Bateman quipped, but later accepted candy. "There's a lot of eye contact while we eat this together?" Bateman asked, to only tell Rodriguez he loved him as they ate candy together.

Alex Borstein, who won for best-supporting actress in a comedy series for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel then joined Rodriguez, where she donated her Emmy to Flipper, who Rodriguez said "never won an Emmy and he was very famous." After Rodriguez requested Borstein recite a speech pretending to be Flipper, Borstein proceeded to make dolphin noises. "You didn't know I spoke dolphin," she told Rodriguez, to which he told her "now I understand why you have two Emmys."

Throughout the segment, Rodriguez had some fun with other Emmy winners including When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome (the actor won for best lead actor in a limited series), supporting actor in a comedy series winner Tony Shalhoub (the two shared a cucumber because Shalhoub is "off carbs these days") and Barry star Bill Hader who won for lead actor in a comedy series.

"Bill, what do you have to say to the haters?" Rodriguez joked with the pun. After Hader shared that he would just tell them to "lay off," Rodriguez explained that he really meant to ask what the actor would share with the Hader family. "We don't really talk that much anymore man." After Rodriguez asked whether they could call his family, Hader jabbed: "Fuck you, no."

Later on, Rodriguez gifted Ozark star and supporting actress in a drama series winner Julia Garner with slippers, ate a red vine Lady and the Tramp style with Game of Thrones star (and winner for best drama series) Nickolaj Coster- Waldau, shared fruit with Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and offered tequila to The Act star Patricia Arquette.

After winning an Emmy for lead actor in a drama series, Pose star Billy Porter told Rodriguez what his award smelled like: "Gold bitch."

Watch the full segment below.