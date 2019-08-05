Jimmy Kimmel, Mark Burnett Team for ABC Game Show

'Generation Gap' will feature family members of differing ages who will try to answer questions about their younger or older counterparts.

ABC is adding another game show to its lineup.

Jimmy Kimmel and producer Mark Burnett are teaming up for Generation Gap, a comedic game show in which family members from different generations have to answer trivia questions about each other's generations. For instance, an eight-year-old might have to complete the catchphrase "Go ahead, make my __."

Kimmel and Burnett will serve as executive producers for the show along with Barry Poznick. Details including a host and premiere date will be announced later. MGM Television, headed by Burnett, and Kimmel's company Kimmelot are producing.

Generation Gap will join a robust lineup of studio game shows on ABC. The shows are a linchpin of the network's summer schedule, with Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid, To Tell the Truth, Press Your Luck, Card Sharks and Match Game all currently airing. ABC also has Don't, hosted by Adam Scott and executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, in the works.

The game show is the latest ABC project for Kimmel as a producer. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host teamed with Norman Lear for the successful live stagings of All in the Family and The Jeffersons in May, and ABC on Monday announced it's doing two more such specials in the 2019-20 season.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, meanwhile, is set through 2022 with a three-year deal the host signed in May.