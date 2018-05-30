Jimmy Kimmel Picks Controversial Frontrunner to Win 'The Bachelorette'

The late-night host and 'Bachelor' superfan predicts Becca Kufrin will pick Garrett Yrigoyen "until she finds out about all the terrible stuff he posted online [and] then they will break up."

With another season of The Bachelorette comes another round of predictions from superfan Jimmy Kimmel, aka Rosetradamus.

The late-night host continued his franchise tradition of picking the reality dating show's winner after the latest season of The Bachelorette debuted with Becca Kufrin. On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel named the men he believes will be the four finalists, and he predicted that controversial frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen will get the final rose.

After winning Becca's "first impression" rose and cementing himself as an early contender in the dating competition on Monday's premiere, Garrett quickly found himself embroiled in controversy when screen grabs of his social media history purported to show the contestant liking inflammatory posts. According to the images of his Intragram activity, which were shared by former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey on Twitter, the medical sales rep from Nevada liked a series of posts that mocked undocumented immigrants, the trans community, liberal feminists and Parkland, Fla., student David Hogg. (Neither Garrett, ABC nor producers Warner Bros. have commented.)

Viewers of the franchise are particularly invested in Becca's happy ending ever since her stunning Bachelor breakup with former star Arie Luyendyk Jr. When Kimmel recounted wife Molly McNearney's premiere show commentary — she being an even bigger fan than Kimmel — it was clear that of the 28 contestants, who are now whittled down to 21, not many were good enough for Becca. "I hate myself for loving this [show] — I have children," McNearney ultimately said of her fandom, according to Kimmel.

After Kimmel read aloud his wife's comments, he predicted the other finalists to be: Ryan Peterson, who first introduced himself as a "nice" banjo player on The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special; David Ravitz, who playfully arrived in a chicken outfit and seemed to be "one of the only guys you don't have to worry might drop a pill in your wine glass"; and Blake Horstmann, who came in on a horse and an ox during his two introductions and "might be the guy she goes back to after she dumps the guy she picks."

That man, Kimmel added, will be Garrett.

"Becca said, 'I could see Garrett fitting in with my friends and family,' which means she already sees a future with him," Kimmel explained. "I think Ryan and Garrett will be the top two and in the end, Becca will go with Garrett — until she finds out about all the terrible stuff he posted online. Then they will break up, but until then it will be Becca and Garrett and may God have mercy on us all."

Becca has already announced that she is engaged to her winner — whoever that man may be.

Kimmel, who also credits his wife for his picks, has correctly named the winners for the last five out of six seasons of The Bachelor and the last four out of six seasons of The Bachelorette. Last cycle, he picked Becca to win Arie's season. He was temporarily correct, until Arie swapped his winner for runner-up Lauren Burnham after the pretaped finale — a decision Kimmel did not let Arie easily explain away when he returned.

Watch Kimmel's new predictions below.