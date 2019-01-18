Jimmy Kimmel Pitches Dangerous YouTube Challenge Video Ideas

The late-night host wanted to see if certain potential pranks would violate the company's new rules.

On Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the prank-loving host addressed YouTube's recent announcement that they are banning videos of users engaging in dangerous content in the wake of the Bird Box challenge.

The Bird Box challenge is when people participate in daily activities while blindfolded. The challenge was inspired by the Netflix film, which features Sandra Bullock's character regularly blindfolded. Many people took to YouTube to document the challenge, though many participated in relatively dangerous activities while blindfolded.

Kimmel told the audience that YouTube updated its policies to clearly state that challenges that have the potential to cause death or physical injury "have no place on YouTube."

“We heard feedback from creators that we could provide some clarity on certain community guidelines, so we published materials detailing our policies against pranks that cause others to seriously fear for their safety or that cause serious emotional distress to children and vulnerable individuals," the platform wrote in a statement.

"Basically YouTube has just banned YouTube videos and I have to say, as someone who loves a good prank and likes to do them, I think it's sad that a few bad apples had to ruin the fun of eating poisonous detergent packets for everyone," he joked about the Tide Pod challenge.

Kimmel then questioned what YouTube considers to be dangerous. "We've done some stuff that could potentially go in a dangerous direction," he said.

"YouTube happens to have an office right next door to us, so we called over there. I went over to their office to run some ideas by their content standards executive," he said before he shared the pre-recorded clip.

During the meeting, Kimmel said that he was concerned that some of the content they film for the late-night show may be considered dangerous by YouTube.

"We trust what you do. That's a different situation," said the executive.

"So I can do anything?" he asked.

She responded, "Well, I wouldn't say anything."

Kimmel asked if he could run a few ideas by her to make sure they could be included on the platform. Some of his ideas included the "I bet you can't eat all the knives" challenge, "setting my brother on fire" challenge, "Dad, I boiled the toaster" challenge, "ghost pepper up the butt" challenge, "blindfolded crossbow" challenge, "jump the zoo fence" challenge, "Asbestos to baby powder" challenge and "let's make friends on Craigslist" challenge.

While every idea was negatively received by the executive, with the possible exception of the Craigslist one, Kimmel continued to pitch his ideas. Other pitches included the "seatbelts are for snowflakes" challenge, "drunk unicycle" challenge, "boiling water bucket" challenge, "borrow a cop's gun" challenge and "Grandma's been missing for eight weeks" challenge.

Another idea was the "I Believe I Can Actually Fly" challenge. "This is where someone would go out on a building or on a window or whatever and you know, R. Kelly style," he explained. "Not that R. Kelly style. The other R. Kelly style."

"One more. I frame my mom for drug trafficking challenge," he shared.

When the executive tried to end the meeting, Kimmel exclaimed, "This is bulls—t." He then stormed out of the office.

Watch the full segment below.