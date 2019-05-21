Jimmy Kimmel Reveals 'Bachelorette' Winner Prediction

The late-night host continued his tradition of naming who he thinks will win the current cycle of the ABC dating franchise.

The Rosetradamus has returned.

With each new cycle of ABC's The Bachelor or The Bachelorette comes another batch of predictions from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

On Monday night and two weeks into Hannah Brown's current season of The Bachelorette, Kimmel revealed his picks for the Top 4 of season 15 on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The superfan of his network's veteran dating franchise has been picking the finalists for years, though he credits wife Molly McNearney as the true "Rosetradamus." The pair have predicted 11 of the last 14 winners, guessing correctly the last six out of seven seasons of The Bachelor and the last five out of seven seasons of The Bachelorette. Last cycle, Kimmel correctly guessed that Cassie Randolph would go on to win Colton Underwood's final rose.

On The Bachelorette, the recipient of the coveted "first impression" rose will traditionally go on to win the season. But Kimmel predicted that first impression rose-receiver Luke P. will actually be Brown's runner-up. He instead predicted that Jed, the singer-songwriter from Nashville, will go on to be her final pick.

"Luke P. now holds the record for fastest 'I love you' in Bachelorette history. They met about four hours earlier — the P. stands for 'premature,'" joked Kimmel when recapping for the audience how the 24-year-old dropped the L-word on the second episode. When bringing out Brown to reveal his picks, Kimmel told her the early standout "by every indication seems to be insane, but you don't care about that."

As for third and fourth place, Kimmel predicted Tyler G., who earned the first date card, and pilot Peter, respectively. After revealing Jed as his choice, Kimmel proposed to Brown with a life-sized cutout of the predicted winner.

Brown, a castoff from Underwood's season of The Bachelor, has been billed as the most "relatable" star yet of the female-led dating series and, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, promised viewers an empowering turn as lead. The first two episodes of her season have performed well in the demo, though total premiere viewers dropped from last year's Bachelorette launch.

Watch Kimmel reveal his predictions to Brown, below.