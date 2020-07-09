Jimmy Kimmel to Produce ESPN Doc About 1986 New York Mets

The late night host, a lifelong fan of the team, and “Cousin Sal” Iacono will oversee the ‘30 for 30’ project.

The 1986 New York Mets will be the subject of a multipart ESPN documentary — with lifelong fan Jimmy Kimmel serving as one of its executive producers.

ESPN Films has begun production on a project centering on the World Series-winning team and the many larger-than-life characters who populated it, including Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Mookie Wilson and Gary Carter. The project will be part of the Disney-owned network’s 30 for 30 series.

Kimmel will executive produce via his Kimmelot company alongside Sal “Cousin Sal” Iacono, Kimmelot's Scott Lonker, Jordana Hochman of ITV and Major League Baseball's Nick Trotta. Nick Davis (Ted Williams: The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived) is set to direct.

Similar to ESPN's mega-successful The Last Dance, the ’86 Mets doc will feature hours of previously unseen footage of the team, whose exploits on and off the field — culminating in a come-from-behind World Series win over the Boston Red Sox — symbolized a unique moment in time for New York City and baseball history.

A premiere date and other details will be announced later.

The Last Dance, which focused on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, was the most successful documentary in ESPN’s history, averaging better than 5.6 million viewers an episode for initial airings (and substantially more via delayed viewing and streaming). The network also is working on a nine-part series featuring NFL great Tom Brady.