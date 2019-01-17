Jimmy Kimmel to Salute Trump's Mid-Point Term in All-American Tribute Parody

In true style, there will be celebrities, songs, covfefe and hamberders.

In response to Donald Trump reaching the mid-point of his term as the 45th U.S. president, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is set to air a special parody "Halftime Tribute to Trump" next week. Throughout the episode, Kimmel will focus on Trump's "bigly" successful first term.

According to ABC, the show will include "celebrities and songs," and in a throwback to Trump's most talked about tweets from the past year, "covfefe" — which he referred to in regard to negative press, and "hamberders" — a typo in his tweet about purchasing a fast-food buffet that gained many late-night laughs.

Numerous guests are set to join in the festivities, including Fred Armisen, Jake Johnson, Will Arnett, Alyssa Milano and Anthony Atamanuik.

Jimmy Kimmel Live Intermission Accomplished: A Halftime Tribute to Trump will air Monday in Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s regular time slot of 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.