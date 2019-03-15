Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert Respond to Trump's Attack on "Weak, Untalented" Late-Night Hosts

"He wonders what we're gonna do when he's not president anymore. I can't speak for anyone else. I know that I am going to Disneyland on that day," Kimmel said on Thursday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Jimmy Kimmel has never shied away from addressing Donald Trump, and on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host fired back at the president after he attacked late-night hosts on Twitter.

"We talk quite a bit about the president on this show and all the late-night shows do," Kimmel began. "It's unusual that he talks about us."

The host explained that Trump "unleashed a torrent of randomly selected topics on Twitter" following the Senate's vote to block his declaration of a national emergency. Some of Trump's tweets were targeted at Nancy Pelosi, his daughter-in-law, England, National Agriculture Day and late-night television hosts.

"The three very weak and untalented late night 'hosts' are 'fighting over table scraps,'" Trump tweeted. "'Carson did a great job, it wasn’t political. I don’t know what they’re going to do in 2024 when he’s no longer President? Will be wacky in the unemployment line.'"

"First of all, I don't know why he would call Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers weak and untalented," responded Kimmel. "Those guys are friends of mine and I think that's rude."

He added that the hosts are not fighting over table scraps. "It's more like a hometown buffet in hell. It's like you get all the crab legs you could eat, but you're never allowed to stop eating them. They just keep coming," he joked.

"He wonders what we're gonna do when he's not president anymore. I can't speak for anyone else. I know that I am going to Disneyland on that day," Kimmel said.

He continued to explain that the senate's rejection of Trump's proposal was his "most embarrassing beating since Stormy Daniels got him with the magazine." Trump is expected to veto the resolution and was reportedly angry when three Republican senators interrupted his dinner on Thursday to pitch him compromises. "They should know you do not get in between that man and his KFC," the host said.

Stephen Colbert also addressed the tweet on The Late Show.

"First of all, sir, three 'very weak and untalented late night hosts'? It's not just 11:30 on network anymore. James Corden, Seth Meyers, Sam Bee, Trevor Noah, Conan, Desus and Mero are just as weak and as untalented as me and the double Jim-Jims," he said in response to the tweet. "I mean, for Pete's sake, John Oliver is so weak he has to wear a hidden whale-bone strut in his jacket just to hold up his giant British noggin."

Colbert added that there will be a "parade, then there's the national orgy, then I'm thinking maybe a sandwich and a nap" when Trump is no longer president.

"There were late-night shows before you were president. There will be late-night shows after you're gone," he concluded. "Just watch and see if the warden gives you TV privileges."

Trump also took aim at late-night hosts on Wednesday.

"'Jay Leno points out that comedy (on the very boring late night shows) is totally one-sided. It’s tough when there’s only one topic,'" Trump quoted Fox & Friends in a tweet. "Actually, the one-sided hatred on these shows is incredible and for me, unwatchable. But remember, WE are number one - President!"

After Kimmel shared the tweet, he responded, "Are we sure English is his first language?"

The ABC host explained that Trump was referring to an interview Leno did on the Today show in which he said that talk shows have changed since he retired.

"I don't want to talk about Donald Trump every night. None of us do. None of us who host these shows do, but he gives us no choice," said Kimmel. "If he sat in the White House all day quietly working on things, I would almost never mention him because it's not interesting."

Kimmel explained that before it was even 10 a.m. that morning, Trump's former campaign chairman had been sentenced to prison, he called himself the most successful president and he tweeted that his wife had not been replaced by a body double. "I'm not supposed to mention that?" said Kimmel.

"Obama wore mom jeans one time. We made jokes about it for 6 straight years," he continued. "How about this? You stop being terrible, we'll stop pointing it out."

Colbert also responded to Trump's Wednesday tweet that night.

He first clarified that his comedy is not one-sided. "I can make fun of the president from every angle," he said as he looked directly into each camera.

Colbert also corrected Trump's statement that he was the number one president. "Just a little correction. Actually, we are number one," he said about The Late Show, which has surpassed rival Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show in ratings.

"I don't hate the president. I just don’t trust him," he continued.

He shared that following Trump's tweet about Leno, the president tweeted, "Make America Great Again" followed by "Keep America Great!"

"Which means, obviously, that in between those two tweets was the exact moment when America became great," joked Colbert. "That's just science."