Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert React to R. Kelly's "Completely Unconvincing" Interview With Gayle King

"I think this is the first time a defendant ever pleaded insanity during an interview," Kimmel joked about the disgraced singer's explosive appearance.

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert had a lot to say about Gayle King's interview with R. Kelly on Wednesday.

The interview marked Kelly's first since he was arrested in February on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. The disgraced singer proclaimed his innocence throughout the appearance and touched on Lifetime's docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, in which over 50 people detail accusations against the singer.

"If you really look at that documentary, everybody says something bad about me," he told King about the docuseries. "Nobody says nothin' good. They was describing Lucifer. I'm not Lucifer. I'm a man. I make mistakes. But I'm not a devil and by no means am I a monster. They are lying on me."

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host caught his viewers up on the interview.

"I think this is the first time a defendant ever pleaded insanity during an interview," he joked of the appearance in which Kelly, screamed, cried and paced around the set, gesturing wildly.

Kimmel then aired a clip from the interview, in which Kelly repeatedly said it would have been "stupid" for him to hold people against their will.

"This is not a stupid man," Kimmel responded. He then read the lyrics to Kelly's 2007 song "The Zoo," in which he sang, "You and me hopping/ Like two kangaroos/ Rattling and moaning/ Out here in these woods."

"Would a stupid person know there are kangaroos in the woods?" said Kimmel. "I don't think so."

Kimmel continued to joke about Kelly's intelligence, or lack thereof, when he played a clip from Kelly's music video for "Trapped in the Closet." The host responded, "There's nothing stupid about that. It's hard to imagine you imprisoned a woman when you wrote a 33-part opera titled 'Trapped in the Closet.'"

A clip from the CBS interview then played in which Kelly stood up and shouted about his innocence. As Kelly continued to rant about the allegations against him, King calmly remained seated.

"Whatever Zen meditation class she's taking, sign me up," Kimmel said in response to King's ability to stay calm during the interview.

The host shared that the interview revealed some "disturbing" facts about Kelly, including that he lives in Trump Tower Chicago and he keeps a Christmas tree up all year.

Another clip from the interview showed Kelly playing the victim card and claiming that the police need to stop focusing on his case and instead look for people that are actually in danger. Later in the clip, Kelly claimed that he needed "someone to help me not have a big heart."

"Will somebody please help R. Kelly get a smaller heart," said Kimmel. "The heart he has it too big. It's pumping too much blood and the blood is being pumped away from his brain and too much is going to his crazy penis and it's causing problems."

Over on The Late Show, Colbert said that the interview gave Kelly a chance to show the world that he is normal, "but instead he went with not that."

After the show shared clips of Kelly's outbursts throughout the interview, Colbert responded, "Wow. He shouted and he cried, but he was completely unconvincing. For Pete's sake, he forgot to say he liked beer." The line was a reference to Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing in which Kavanaugh cried as he loudly proclaimed he was innocent of sexual misconduct claims and insisted he liked beer.

"Gayle King has not seen a man scream and cry that hard since an intern forgot the foam on John Dickerson's latte," joked Colbert. "The man is a monster."

Similar to Kimmel, Colbert commented on King's composure. "She knows that when you're interviewing R. Kelly, you gotta go by the T. Rex rules. It can only see motion," he said.

The segment concluded with a clip of Kelly explaining to King that she couldn't use past court cases against him because he was found innocent. "No Mr. Kelly. That was your last case," said Colbert. "This is the remix to conviction."