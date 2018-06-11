Jimmy Kimmel Teases "Blobfish Basketball Classic" Charity Game Against Ted Cruz

The ABC late-night host will square off against the Texas Senator this weekend in Houston.

Game on!

Jimmy Kimmel announced on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he will fly to Texas to face off in a basketball matchup against Sen. Ted Cruz.

The hardcourt contest is scheduled to take place on June 16 at Texas Southern University, as a one-on-one game with the loser donating $5,000 to the charity of winner's choice.

The matchup originated after Kimmel mocked Cruz during the NBA's Western Conference Finals, when the Texas senator attended game 7 in Houston to watch the hometown Rockets face off against the Golden State Warriors. Kimmel referred to Cruz as a "blobfish" and the senator responded on Twitter with the challenge to take their tiff to the court.

"If there's anyone you want to have a beef with, it's Ted Cruz," said Kimmel. "This is a guy who during the election, Donald Trump insinuated that his wife was ugly and his dad helped kill JFK, so what did Ted do to retaliate? He endorsed Donald Trump for president. This is a man whose motto is 'If you can't beat them, throw away your dignity and grovel before them like a hungry dog.' "

Kimmel dubbed the face-off the "Blobfish Basketball Classic," with a short promo video touting the event.

Free tickets to the event are available at kimmelvscruz.com.