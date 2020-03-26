Joe Biden Says Trump "Hasn't Done What Is Rational to Do" in Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic

In Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel's 'Quarantine Minilogue,' the late-night host recruited the former vice president to speak on the current state of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the world filled with fear over the spread of COVID-19, Kimmel mentioned that "we've almost forgotten about the presidential election," as he welcomed Biden via a livestream who was filming from his former recreation room.

Biden said that though he's "not officially quarantined," he still trying to follow the rules. "I'm not going out. I'm just keeping distant," Biden explained. When Kimmel asked whether this time of social distancing is making Biden have to cook more at home, Biden said he is in charge of another task: "I clean, that's my job."

Aware of the trying times the country and world are in, Biden explained that he's making sure he stays as knowledgeable as possible when it comes to all things COVID-19, as he spends a lot of time "talking to governors and mayor and members of congress to find out what's going on" as well as economists.

As to how President Donald Trump is handling everything, Biden says he doesn't agree with the "speed" the president is displaying when it comes to fighting the pandemic. "The coronavirus is not his fault but the speed with which we are responding to these things I think could be improved considerably," Biden told Kimmel.

Though Biden says he's "on the same page" with "a number of his experts" like Dr. Anthony Fauci and others, Biden isn't sure why Trump wouldn't aid in helping businesses have access to masks, gloves and other essentials.

"Honest to God Jimmy, I don't know. He has that power. He said he was going to be a war time commander in chief during this period but he hasn't done what is rational to do."

He continued: "Speed matters. Faster is better than slower no matter what you're implementing ... I don't quite understand the lack of willingness to move rapidly and to let the science dictate."

Biden also addressed how he feels about Trump ridding the Pandemic response team implemented by former president Barack Obama. "I learned it along time ago that he disbanded it. I don’t understand it. I'm at a loss."

Biden also doesn't agree with Trump's statement that businesses will open come Easter. "That's a false idea," Biden said.

Focusing their attention on the presidential election, Kimmel asked for an update on Biden's statement that he would have a female running mate.

"We're just getting started. I'm putting together the committee. I spoke with President Obama with how he put his committee together. We're putting together that group of people who will head it and who will be doing the interviewing," Biden said. "I have to get background checks beginning."

He also added that though he knows he needs to start background checks on possible running mates, "it sounds presumptuous because Bernie is still in the race." "There's a lot of qualified people out there."

Hoping to give a recommendation of his own, Kimmel asked whether Biden has asked Sarah Palin to which Biden quipped, "I asked her. She doesn't want to be. She said no."