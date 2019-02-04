Jimmy Kimmel's Kimmelot Taps CAA Agent as President

Kimmelot has found itself a leader.

Longtime CAA packaging rep Scott Lonker will transition from his agency role to one as president of Kimmelot, the content company created by Jimmy Kimmel and Wheelhouse CEO Brent Montgomery. The still-new entity has been described internally as a Kimmel-driven “creative lab,” designed to develop programming in spheres including unscripted, scripted, digital and mobile. Initially, all of its content will be focused on Kimmel's bread-and-butter, comedy.

“Scott is smart, creative, experienced and well-liked and, while the fact that he decided to leave a great job at CAA to run Kimmelot does make me question his instincts, I’m sure it will all work out fine,” Kimmel said in a statement announcing the news Monday.

Added Lonker: “I have had the dream job at CAA – not just because of our talented, maverick clients, but also because of the incredible team of friends who I’ve been in the trenches with from the beginning. Only an opportunity of this magnitude, and working closely and directly on creative with the likes of Jimmy and Brent – could have propelled this change. I am beyond appreciative for the support of my colleagues at CAA, and plan to continue being able to work with them as we grow Kimmelot in the coming months and years.”

Lonker, like Montgomery, is New York based. He’s been in CAA’s alternative department for nearly eight years, where he has represented such reality producers as Truly Original (The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Deal or No Deal); Matador (Lip Sync Battle); Love Productions (Great American Baking Show); BBCWorldwide (Dancing with the Stars), Raw (Three Identical Strangers) and Condé Nast (Last Chance U), as well as filmmakers including Joe Berlinger and RJ Cutler. He began his career in the mailroom at the William Morris, before getting some buy-side experience as VP unscripted development at A&E Television Networks.

For its part, Kimmelot sits alongside unscripted production company Spoke Studios and digital content company Portal A, both part of parent company Wheelhouse Entertainment. Kimmel himself is a partner in Wheelhouse, which, with Montgomery, got the THR cover treatment last month. Montgomery founded the company a year ago, after he wrapped his tenure as CEO of ITV America.