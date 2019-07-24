J.J. Abrams' HBO Sci-Fi Drama 'Demimonde' Parts With Showrunner

J.J. Abrams' HBO series Demimonde is undergoing a change at the top.

Bash Doran, who was hired as showrunner for the sci-fi drama a year ago, has exited the project A search for a replacement is underway.

HBO declined comment.

Demimonde — the first series on which Abrams is credited as creator since Fringe in 2008 — is described as an "epic and intimate sci-fi drama." Sources told The Hollywood Reporter it will center on a family who suffer a terrible car crash, putting the scientist mother in a coma. When her daughter begins digging through her experiments, she's transported to another world amid a battle with a monstrous, oppressive force.

HBO gave the show a straight-to-series order in February 2018, and Doran (Traitors, The Looming Tower) came aboard last summer. Abrams is executive producing with his Bad Robot topper Ben Stephenson.

HBO won rights to Demimonde (aka Contraband) after outbidding Apple. The show comes from Warner Bros. TV — which is in final negotiations on a new mega-deal with Abrams and Bad Robot — and HBO, which co-produces.

Abrams is currently in post-production on Star Wars Episode IX. He's also an executive producer of HBO's Westworld and the upcoming Lovecraft Country. His credits as an EP include Hulu's Castle Rock and 11.22.63, CBS' Person of Interest and Showtime's Roadies, along with the upcoming Apple series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.

Demimonde doesn't yet have an airdate on HBO. The premium cable outlet, which just bid goodbye to megahit Game of Thrones, has dramas His Dark Materials and Watchmen due in the fall, along with the final season of comedy Silicon Valley. Season three of Westworld is set to debut 2020 along with comedies Insecure, Run and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Lovecraft Country, limited series Perry Mason and Joss Whedon's The Nevers are also awaiting dates.

Deadline first reported the news.