J.J. Abrams' HBO Drama 'Demimonde' Taps Showrunner Trio

Kira Snyder, Rand Ravich and Far Shariat will take the reins of the sci-fi series.

J.J. Abrams has hired three veteran writer-producers to serve as showrunners for his HBO sci-fi series Demimonde.

The drama, to which the premium cabler gave a straight-to-series order back in 2018, has tapped Kira Snyder (The Handmaid's Tale), Rand Ravich and Far Shariat (NBC's Life) as showrunners. Snyder has also signed an overall deal with HBO, and longtime producing partners Ravich and Shariat have extended their overall pact with the network.

The three step in for Bash Doran as showrunner. Doran departed the show in July 2019, and work on Demimonde was paused as Abrams finished postproduction on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Demimonde is the first series on which Abrams is credited as creator and writer since Fox's Fringe in 2008. The sci-fi drama tells the story of the extraordinary lengths a family will go to in order to find their missing child.

The project comes from Abrams' Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. TV and HBO. The latter two are part of WarnerMedia, where Bad Robot signed a massive overall TV and film deal in September 2019.

Snyder is an executive producer of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. She shared in the show's Emmy win for best drama series in 2017 and earned a nomination for writing last year. Her credits also include The 100 at The CW and the 2018 feature film Pacific Rim: Uprising, which she co-wrote.

Ravich and Shariat have been with HBO since 2018. Most recently, the pair were developing a potential Game of Thrones spinoff (which remains in contention) and an adaptation of the novel Freaks Amour. Ravich created and he and Shariat executive produced Life, which starred Damian Lewis, and NBC's 2014 series Crisis.

Snyder is repped by Gersh, Echo Lake and Del Shaw. Ravich is repped by attorney Carlos Goodman and Shariat by attorney Jeffrey Frankel.

Deadline first reported the news.