Joanna Gaines Airing a Self-Filmed Cooking Special on Food Network

Joanna Gaines is getting a one-off cooking special on Food Network this week. While the TV personality and lifestyles guru has been staying in her Waco, Texas, home to help combat the spread of COVID-19, she’s also been filming time spent in her kitchen — mostly shot by her her children.

The former Fixer Upper star, whose Magnolia network with husband Chip Gaines arrives this fall, will also use the hour-long special (set to air 12 p.m. ET, April 5) to preview elements of her own cooking show. The still-untitled project will air on the Gaineses’ forthcoming joint venture with Discovery.

“After being home for almost two weeks now, everyone has found their own creative ways to spend their days,” Joanna Gaines wrote on Instagram earlier in the week. “I've loved the extra time I've gotten in the kitchen to create and make meals for the family.”

The special will find Gaines cooking zucchini bread, chili, chocolate chip cookies and spinach tortellini soup — recipes that appear in in her second cookbook, Magnolia Table Vol 2, comes out April 7.

It should be particularly interesting to see what of her forthcoming series Food will be airing. Both if the Gaineses’ last regular TV gig was Fixer Upper, which ended on HGTV two years ago this month. Glimpses of their forthcoming network have been limited to a few sizzle reels and materials announcing some of the first series orders.

