Joe Hill's Supernatural Horror Drama 'NOS4A2' Lands AMC Series Order

The 10-episode drama based on the novel of the same name will premiere in 2019.

As AMC prepares for its big Walking Dead crossover event Sunday, the cable network has just greenlit its next horror drama.

Joe Hill's NOS4A2 has been picked up to series, with AMC slating a 2019 premiere for the 10-episode supernatural horror drama.

First put in development in 2015, the female-driven drama picked up steam last year when AMC opened a mini-writers' room for it as part of its "scripts-to-series" development model.

Working with Hill's novel of the same name, Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels) created the show for television and will serve as showrunner. O'Brien exec produces alongside Hill and Tornante Television co-president Lauren Corrao. The series is a co-production between AMC Studios and Tornante Television.

NOS4A2 revolves around Vic McQueen, a young working-class artist who discovers that she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx. Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic must strive to defeat Manx and rescue his victims — without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

“NOS4A2 continues in AMC’s rich tradition of immersive dramas that combine otherworldly stories with relatable relationships and big emotional themes,” said David Madden, president of original programming at AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “Jami O’Brien and the writing team have vibrantly brought Joe Hill’s incredible story to life for the small screen, and we are pleased to be making this diabolically unique new show under the AMC Studios shingle, in association with Tornante.”

NOS4A2 becomes the latest script-to-series drama to score a greenlight at AMC, joining Marti Noxon's Dietland, Lodge 49 andThe Son. (AMC abandoned the traditional pilot process a few years ago.)

The NOS4A2 pickup comes as another beloved Hill title, Locke and Key, was passed over at Hulu and is being shopped to other outlets after the graphic novel landed at the streamer following a multiple-outlet bidding war.

"I couldn't be more excited about the forthcoming adaptation of NOS4A2. I know it's in good hands with showrunner Jami O'Brien: her beautifully composed scripts show a writer at the height of her powers, one who has an exquisite touch with character and a relentless instinct for suspense,” Hill said. “AMC's record speaks for itself: who wouldn't want to be in business with the Mad Men who broke Bad and made the Dead walk? And Tornante's dedication to bringing singular visions to TV has freed everyone involved to do their best and truest work. I can't wait to see Vic McQueen turn the throttle and go after Charlie Manx in 2019. Let's ride."



NOS4A2 joins a scripted roster at AMC that includes The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Humans, Into the Badlands, Lodge 49, McMafia, Preacher, The Son, The Terror and The Little Drummer Girl.