BBC Films Vet Joe Oppenheimer Joins Apple's International Content Team

The exec will be based in London and report to Apple's European creative director Jay Hunt.

Apple is continuing to fill out its executive ranks.

BBC films veteran Joe Oppenheimer has joined the streamer as a creative executive on the international creative development team. He'll be based in London and will report to Jay Hunt, the company's creative director in Europe.

Oppenheimer most recently served as acting head of BBC Films. Throughout his nearly 20-year tenure there, he oversaw more than 50 films and TV dramas, including I, Daniel Blake, Testament of Youth and Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa. In 2014, Oppenheimer received a news and documentary Emmy nomination in the outstanding nature programming category for his contributions to One Life, a BBC Films documentary narrated by Daniel Craig.

Former Channel 4 executive Hunt boarded the content team in January, reporting directly to chief content officers and heads of worldwide video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. Since then, Apple has developed two international projects. The first is mob drama Shantaram based on Gregory David Roberts' best-selling book, and the other is the short-form series Calls based on the French original.