Joel McHale to Host ABC's 'Card Sharks' Revival

The comedian and 'Community' star will lead the latest entry in ABC's lineup of summer game shows.

One of ABC's newest game shows has found its host.

Joel McHale will join the network to host a revival of Card Sharks, set to premiere in the summer. The series, based on a game show that debuted in 1978, will have players square off for the chance at what ABC is calling "a life-changing payday."

"I'm very excited to be hosting Card Sharks," said McHale. "Game winners can win tens of thousands of dollars, and in an updated twist, losers will be fed to a pen of adult tiger sharks."

The Fremantle-produced show will have players answering trivia questions and predicting whether the next card in a sequence is higher or lower than the last. The winner of that race will earn $10,000, with a chance to add to it in a final round where they predict seven cards. The player leaves the game with whatever amount of money they have in the bank after their prediction, with results revealed after the flip of the final card.

Card Sharks is one of two game show revivals ABC recently ordered, the other being a new version of Press Your Luck. Both are set to premiere in the summer and join a roster of game shows on the network that also includes The $100,000 Pyramid, Celebrity Family Feud, Child Support, Match Game and To Tell the Truth. ABC also has mini-golf competition Holey Moley, executive produced by NBA star Steph Curry, on tap.

Scott St. John (Match Game, Celebrity Name Game) is the showrunner for Card Sharks and executive produces with Jack Martin and Jennifer Mullin.

McHale is coming off the Netflix movie A Futile and Stupid Gesture and his short-lived Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale at the streamer. He starred for six seasons on NBC's Community and toplined the CBS comedy The Great Indoors in 2016-17.