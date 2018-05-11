Joel McHale's Netflix Talk Show Gets Additional Episodes

Netflix has given the half-hour topical series 6 more episodes that will debut on July 15.

Joel McHale's new Netflix talk show is getting an extended run.

The streaming giant has ordered six additional episodes of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale to debut July 15. With the show's initial 13-episode order, that brings the total count to 19. The host will share the news on the show in the episode debuting this Sunday, May 13, featuring guest Seth Rogen.

McHale's show is a half-hour topical talk show that's designed to take a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture, as well as news around the world. In the lead-up to its Feb. 18 global launch, the streaming giant billed it as a “fast and funny distillation of everything people are talking about that week.”

Season one of the Lionsgate-produced series has included celebrity in-studio and sketch guests like Kevin Hart, Kristen Bell, Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Alison Brie, Seth Rogen, Gabriel Iglesias, Bellamy Young, Susan Kelechi Watson, Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez, Billy Eichner and Paul Reiser.

McHale serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside his longtime Soup head writer, K.P. Anderson. Other exec producers include Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Brad Stevens and Boyd Vico. The show is produced by Pygmy Wolf Productions, Free Period Productions and Feigco Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television. The half-hour series is filmed on location at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles.