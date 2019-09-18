Joel Stillerman Launches Endeavor Content-Backed Production Company

Joel Stillerman is shifting to production.

The former AMC and Hulu content chief has launched an Endeavor Content-backed production company, Content Sherba. Sundance Now's Owen Shiflett will serve as senior vp development and production. Stillerman has been working for Endeavor Content in a producing role for nearly a year.

"We believe the changes in how we access our content are just the tip of the iceberg. The real change that’s upon us is a reimagining of storytelling itself as these new platforms emerge and evolve. It’s always going to be about creating emotional connections, having something to say about our world, and offering a means to escape our reality; but what that means conceptually is the next great frontier, and that’s where Content Superba will live,” said Stillerman. “There has never been a better time to be the new kids, and along with our partners at Endeavor Content, we’re formally inviting the dreamers, rule breakers, innovators and inventors to come and play with us.”

Stillerman's move to producing follows a long run at AMC, where he served as head of originals and oversaw series including Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead. He departed the basic-cable network for Hulu in June where he had a short stint as content chief before the streamer was restructured and he was pushed out.

“Joel has worked across some of the most iconic and acclaimed shows on television and his success stems from his willingness to take risks and find unique stories that connect people. We are excited to be joining him on his new venture,” said Endeavor Content Co-Presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor.

Shiflett previously founded original series production at AMC SVOD networks Shudder and Sundance Now. His credits include This Close and Creepshow. The gig reunites Shiflett with Stillerman.