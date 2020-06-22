TV Ratings: John Bolton Interview Leads Sunday

A pair of music specials on ABC and CBS draw modest Father's Day numbers on a fairly quiet night across the broadcast networks.

An ABC News special with former national security adviser John Bolton topped Sunday's broadcast ratings in adults 18-49 and finished with the second-largest total audience in primetime behind CBS' 60 Minutes.

Music-driven specials on ABC and CBS, meanwhile, put up modest numbers on a fairly soft night across the broadcast networks.

The ABC News special, titled The Room Where It Happens after Bolton's book about his time in the Trump White House, scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.14 million viewers. Its viewer average is well ahead of that for Press Your Luck in the 9 p.m. hour (3.7 million) and on par with the game show's performance in adults 18-49.

A Father's Day special hosted by John Legend preceded the Bolton interview and earned a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo and 3.3 million viewers.

At CBS, 60 Minutes drew just under 7 million viewers and a 0.6 in adults 18-49, a little below its recent performance. The music special United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to Unsung Heroes averaged a soft 2.81 million viewers and 0.2 in the demo over its two hours.

Hollywood Game Night was the only other original program on the English-language networks Sunday. The NBC show was up a little week to week with a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.7 million viewers.

ABC's 0.5 average in adults 18-49 led the broadcast rankings in primetime. CBS and NBC tied for second at 0.3. Fox and Univision each posted a 0.2, and The CW and Telemundo came in at 0.1.

