John Boyega Talks Losing 'Star Wars' Script and "Emotional" Last Day Filming 'Rise of Skywalker'

Losing "the most powerful script in Hollywood" might be the star's most memorable moment from working on the final Skywalker series film.

John Boyega stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his final days filming The Rise of Skywalker plus a mishap involving the film's script.

Boyega, who plays Finn in the latest Star Wars film, recently admitted on Good Morning America that he was the culprit behind a Rise of Skywalker script ending up on eBay. Director J.J. Abrams had previously discussed the lost script, but never named the actor who misplaced such an important text.

Fallon asked how Boyega could have "leaked the whole script to the internet and almost ruined it for all the fans out there."

"I would never do that!" Boyega exclaimed, then proceeded to explain the incident. "I left the full script under my bed. I was moving apartments the next morning and so I forgot the script under my bed. We weren't shooting by the way, we had wrapped up. It was all in the past. And I just forgot about the script."

The rest is Star Wars history, with the script going for "something silly like $85" Boyega said, adding the price must have been so low because it was his name marked on all the pages.

The actor shared that what came next was a pretty terrifying call from his agent concerning Lucasfilm and Disney's concern over the situation. "Disney and the gods of the movie industry that you work for, that your livelihood comes from" were not too happy about Boyega losing "the most powerful script in Hollywood right now."

Those "gods" included Disney CEO Bob Iger and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who just so happened to be on a tour at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, with Steven Spielberg in tow, when this galactic mistake became known to them.

Boyega told the late-night host that though Disney bought back the script, "they will never work with me again."

The star recounted more positive memories from filming the final Skywalker series film, including "very, very emotional" last days on set. "I said a gorgeous speech and everybody was in tears," Boyega shared. "Daisy's speech was nonsense. She cried throughout the whole thing."

Overall, the entire Star Wars experience has been a "humbling" and "life changing" one for Boyega, who said to the audience that the most important part has been "entertaining you guys."