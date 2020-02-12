John Cameron Inks Endeavor Content-Chernin Overall Deal (Exclusive)

John Cameron is putting down roots.

The Legion alum has signed an overall deal with Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment. Under the pact, Cameron will develop and produce premium scripted content for the two companies and, as part of the pact, has joined HBO Max's upcoming drama series Circe as an exec producer.

"John’s track record for producing iconic television series and films, plus his impeccable taste, and diverse background in mediums uniquely suit him to the complexities of making compelling series in this landscape,” said Endeavor Content senior vp TV Joe Hipps. “We are sincerely excited to bring an exemplary partner like John into the Endeavor Content fold.”

Cameron previously was Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley's producing partner at 26 Keys, which has an overall deal with FX Productions. Cameron's credits include exec producing (and directing three episodes) of FX anthology Fargo and serving as a co-EP on Jason Katims' critical favorite Friday Night Lights.

“I am honored and excited to engage with Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment to develop new material,” Cameron said. “Out of the gate, I’m thrilled to collaborate with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, the peerless showrunners on Circe, and look forward to working with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, as well as Kevin Reilly, Sarah Aubrey and all my friends at HBO Max, to help bring this amazing world to life on the screen."



On the feature side, Cameron produced Lars and the Real Girl, Bad Santa and Hawley's directorial debut, Lucy in the Sky. He co-produced the Coen brothers' Fargo, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou? And The Ladykillers, among others.



Circe, meanwhile, was picked up straight to series last summer at the WarnerMedia-owned HBO Max. The drama is a modern take on the world of Greek mythology based on Madeline Miller's best-seller of the same name. Jaffa and Silver (Planet of the Apes, Jurassic World) will write and executive produce the drama, which hails from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Circe is told from the powerful feminist perspective of the titular goddess, who transforms from an awkward nymph to a formidable witch, able to challenge gods, titans and monsters alike.

Cameron is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.