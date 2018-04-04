John Cena Gives Epic Response to Former WWE Rival Dwayne Johnson's Toothbrush Threat

"If you think putting a toothbrush up my butt is a threat, I've got news for you," Cena told the 'Rampage' star.

John Cena fired back in memorable style after Dwayne Johnson jokingly threatened him on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

On Tuesday night Jimmy Kimmel asked Johnson, who was on the show to promote his upcoming film Rampage, about his former rivalry with Cena on the WWE, where both performed before they acted in movies. Johnson noted that while now the two are "best friends" they used to have "real problems with each other."

Johnson gave Kimmel a message to send to Cena when he came on the show the following night. "When you do see him, just send him my love ... and [tell him] just DJ wants to remind you, if he ever acts up, I will knock his teeth so far down his throat that he'll stick a toothbrush up his ass to brush them." With prodding from Kimmel, Johnson then added that the toothbrush would be manual and have soft bristles.

When Kimmel delivered the message on Wednesday night to Cena, the actor responded with an epic rant. "Why would you say those things to me?" he first asked Kimmel.

Then he added: "I'm not gonna take that. I'm not gonna take that. Listen up, Dwayne Johnson," he said. "If you think you're making threats to me by threatening [me with a toothbrush], pal, and by pal, I totally mean my best friend, watch Blockers and then watch it again, because if you think putting a toothbrush up my butt is a threat, I've got news for you, there's been pipes up there ... there's more traffic in that region than a Monday on the 405," Cena said, referencing a butt-chugging scene in his new movie Blockers, which will be released in theaters Friday. "I'm not gonna take this lying down. Your threat to me is you wanna clean my butt? Okay pal, you got the job, but if I was you I'd bring latex gloves ... it's just all mud and vegetation, pal," he said, hardly taking a breath.

Kimmel ended the segment by saying, "That was absolutely beautiful."

Cena was on the show to promote the teen sex comedy Blockers, which will go head to head with Johnson's Rampage at the box office when the latter is released on April 13.