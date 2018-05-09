John Green's 'Looking for Alaska' TV Series From Josh Schwartz Set at Hulu

Thirteen years after it was published, John Green's Looking for Alaska has finally found a TV home.

Hulu has picked up an eight-episode limited series from Josh Schwartz based on Green's novel.

Looking for Alaska hails from Paramount TV and Fake Empire, the production company run by Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Schwartz wrote the pilot for the project and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Savage will exec produce alongside Green, Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill. Fake Empire's Lis Rowinski will co-exec produce.

The veteran TV producer behind The O.C. has been trying to adapt Looking for Alaska for years. Paramount Pictures acquired the rights in 2005 with Schwartz set to write the screenplay, but the project was shelved. After the success of The Fault in Our Stars, another adaptation of a Green novel, it appeared the project could get another shot with Temple Hill on board and Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber attached to write the script.

Looking for Alaska tells the story of Miles “Pudge” Halter, who is done with his safe existence at home. His whole life has been one big non-event, and his obsession with famous last words has only made him crave “the Great Perhaps” (Francois Rabelais, poet) even more. He heads off to the sometimes crazy and anything-but-boring world of Culver Creek Boarding School, and his life becomes the opposite of "safe" — because down the hall is Alaska Young. The gorgeous, clever, funny, sexy, self-destructive, screwed up and utterly fascinating Alaska Young is an event unto herself. She pulls Pudge into her world, launches him into the Great Perhaps and steals his heart. Then...After. Nothing is ever the same.

Schwartz and Savage are already in business with Hulu on Marvel's Runaways, which has been renewed for a second season.

Looking for Alaska joins a growing slate of book adaptations at Hulu, spurred by the success of The Handmaid's Tale, based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood. The streamer has already ordered a Catch-22 series starring Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler and George Clooney, and a Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington adaptation of Celeste Ng's best-seller Little Fires Everywhere is also in the works.