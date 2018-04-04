John Krasinski, Emily Blunt Gush About Working Together in 'A Quiet Place'

While both making their respected late-night rounds on 'The Tonight Show' and 'Late Night,' the married couple of eight years reflected on their first meeting and why their relationship is "cinema gold."

Although working and starring in together in the upcoming film A Quiet Place, married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt can’t keep quiet about each other, as they gushed about their relationship during their solo late-night visits (on different shows) on Tuesday.

“I’ve always been the biggest fan of her, but not until you’re in the room when she does what she does do you know why she’s so phenomenal,” Krasinski, who wrote and directed their film told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show of working with Blunt for the first time. “She’s unbelievable. The most talented, powerful … kindest person. She makes everyone around her better. So honestly, that was my experience.”

Krasinski described working with Blunt as “the best experience ever,” so because of that he’s now “retiring.” “Once I work with her, I’m done.” To further explain how lucky he feels to be married to Blunt, Krasinski recalled being questioned by a customs officer that he was in fact married to Blunt, while traveling to London.

“He says, ‘Who are you visiting here?’ I said, ‘My wife.’ And he says, ‘Is she an actress?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Would I know her?’ I went, ‘I don’t know, man, her name is Emily Blunt.’ He seriously goes, ‘You?’ and I went, ‘Yeah.’ And he goes, ‘You? You married Emily Blunt?" Krasinski explained, adding that the man then angrily stamped his passport and told him to “just go."

Meanwhile over at Late Night with Seth Meyers, Blunt took a break from discussing the film, to reflect on how she and Krasinski first met, which she claims is a “lame story.”

“I was in a restaurant. He was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend. This is our romantic comedy. This is it. Write it,” Blunt said, then revealing that Krasinski “abandoned” sitting with Justin Theroux after spotting her and their mutual friend, which led to their initial meeting. “Guys it’s golden. It’s cinema gold.”

Blunt admitted to having a feeling that she and Krasinski would have a spark. “He just stood there and made me laugh.” After Meyers pressed for more details, Blunt quipped, “Am I speaking to Us Weekly?”