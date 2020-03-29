John Krasinski Launches YouTube Show Dedicated to "Good News" With Guest Steve Carell

John Krasinski wants to bring some good news to the world amid all the bad.

The actor-writer-director on Sunday launched Some Good News with a video he posted to YouTube, featuring a guest in his former The Office co-star Steve Carell.

Krasinki told viewers that this was a follow-up to his tweet last week asking people to send in "stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile."

Dressed in a suit and tie with an "SGN" sign behind him that he said his daughters had made, he explained at the start of the video: "For years now, I've been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news? Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you deliver. After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, 'All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?' So, ladies and gentleman, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I'm John Krasinski, and if it isn't clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I'm doing."

Krasinki presented the show like a nightly newscast, complete with a stack of papers that he frequently shuffled and organized on the desk a la newcasters of yore as he turned to different camera angles.

"Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time, but through all the anxiety, all the confusion, all the isolation and all the Tiger King [Netflix's much-discussed new series], somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away."

He spotlighted several stories that people had tweeted at him, from public cheers for health care workers around the world to a neighbor helping out another by mowing their lawn to a citizen leaving toilet paper and hand sanitizer on his porch for delivery personnel to a grandfather meeting his grandson for the first time through a window by social-distancing to a couple getting engaged to a Maine resident delivering fully cooked lobster meals to his neighbors.

He also interviewed a 15-year-old girl named Coco who'd just finished her final chemo treatment and came home to a street lined with her neighbors cheering her on. "You are my newest and biggest hero," he told her.

And, noting that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the premiere of the American version of The Office — which gave Krasinski his breakout role — he interviewed Carell via video. The two shared memories of working on the show, and Krasinski also noted that while fans have been clamoring for a cast reunion, he's just hoping they can have an off-camera reunion at some point after the coronavirus crisis comes to an end, "as people, just to say hi."

Carell also joked to Krasinski: "I guarantee you that the bottom half of what you have on does not match the top," referring his suit and tie, as Krasinski laughed and joked he was wearing Jams pants, a staple of the '80s.

Signing off, Krasinski said: "I'm John Krasinski, and this is SGN, asking you to remember, no matter how tough life can get, there's always good in the world and we will see you next time. Good night."

He then stood up to reveal that the bottom half of his outfit definitely did not match the top half.

Will this become a regular series? The end credits concluded with the teaser: "We might just do this again."

Watch the episode below.