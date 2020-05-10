John Krasinski Reunites 'Office' Cast to Surprise Newlyweds on 'Some Good News'

The host, who revealed he'd been ordained as a minister, wed the couple via videoconferencing moments before.

John Krasinki reunited some of his former co-stars from The Office to surprise a newly married couple on Sunday's episode of his web series Some Good News.

After featuring Steve Carell in the first episode of the show earlier this year, Krasinski recruited several of his former co-stars, including Carell, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak and many more.

Leading up to the big surprise, Krasinski spotlighted a couple Maryland who re-enacted a wedding proposal from The Office, in which Krasinski's character, Jim, proposed to Fischer's character, Pam, outside a convenience store.

Krasinski then conducted a videoconference interview with the couple.

"You guys have proved that proposal works 100 percent of the time," Krasinski joked with the couple, before telling them they should get married right then and there. He surprised them with the news that he just been ordained as a minister, then brought on both of their sets of parents and their friends along with Fischer, who served as the maid of honor, and Zac Brown, who performed "The Man Who Loves You the Most" for the couple.

After Krasinski performed the wedding ceremony and pronounced them man and wife, he showed videos of his Office co-stars celebrating and serving as wedding "guests." Also making appearances were Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez and Phyllis Smith.

Elsewhere, Krasinski continued to spotlight uplifting stories of positivity around the world in Sunday's episode, which also featured specials appearances by Emma Stone and Emily Blunt (Krasinski's wife).

Watch the episode below.