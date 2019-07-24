John Krasinski Signs First-Look TV Deal at Amazon

The 'Jack Ryan' star and 'A Quiet Place' writer-director will develop projects for the tech giant's Prime Video platform via his Sunday Night banner.

John Krasinski is strengthening his relationship with Amazon.

The actor and filmmaker, who stars in and executive produces Jack Ryan on the tech giant's Prime Video streaming platform, has signed a three-year first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. Under the deal, Krasinski's Sunday Night production banner — which includes partner Allyson Seeger and development and production executive Alexa Ginsburg — will work with the studio on developing projects to debut worldwide on Prime Video.

"With his incredible authenticity and versatility, John Krasinski has brought to life some of entertainment's most recognizable roles, including our own hero Jack Ryan," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. "John's talents extend behind the screen as a prolific writer, director and producer with a keen eye for creating original characters and stories with global appeal. We welcome John, Allyson, Alexa and the rest of the Sunday Night team to the family and can’t wait to see what they bring to our Amazon Prime Video customers all over the world.”

Salke and Krasinski have a long-standing relationship: Salke was president of NBC Entertainment during the final few seasons of The Office, the series on which Krasinski got his breakout role.

"Everyone at Sunday Night is very excited to continue our partnership with Amazon Studios," said Krasinski and Seeger. Krasinski added, "Jen has been a friend and collaborator since back in my Office days, and her vision and expectation for what she wants Amazon Studios to become is exactly where we want to be."

Krasinski joins a sizable roster of high-profile talent to sign overall and first-look deals at Amazon, including Marvelous Mrs. Maisel EPs Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino and star Rachel Brosnahan, Nicole Kidman, Jordan Peele, Westworld's Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan (who moved from Warner Bros. TV), Bloodline and Damages co-creator Glenn Kessler and Daniel Dae Kim.

Krasinski is currently at work on A Quiet Place: Part II, the sequel to the horror hit he directed and co-wrote. Season two of Jack Ryan, from Amazon Studios, Paramount Television and Skydance Television, is due on Amazon "soon," the company says; the series has already been picked up for a third season. He is repped by WME, ID and James Adams.