2:39pm PT by Rick Porter
John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz Join Steve Carell in Netflix's 'Space Force'
Netflix's Space Force is beefing up its crew.
The comedy from The Office's Steve Carell and Greg Daniels has added six actors to its cast: John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome and Diana Silvers will all be series regulars alongside Carell, and Jimmy O. Yang and Alex Sparrow will recur.
Netflix ordered the comedy straight to series in January.
More to come.
Rick PorterRick.Porter@THR.com rickporter