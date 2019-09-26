John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz Join Steve Carell in Netflix's 'Space Force'

The two actors are among six cast in the comedy from 'The Office' duo of Carell and Greg Daniels.

Netflix's Space Force is beefing up its crew.

The comedy from The Office's Steve Carell and Greg Daniels has added six actors to its cast: John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome and Diana Silvers will all be series regulars alongside Carell, and Jimmy O. Yang and Alex Sparrow will recur.

Netflix ordered the comedy straight to series in January.

More to come.