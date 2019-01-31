John Mayer's 'Heart of Life' Song to Become ABC Drama Series

The network has handed out a pilot order based on the song about two siblings.

ABC is looking to Grammy winner John Mayer for its next drama.

The network has handed out a pilot order for Heart of Life, a project inspired by Mayer's song of the same name.



Heart of Life follows two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they are related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father. As they explore the mystery of their separate childhoods, they'll experience the difficulty in overcoming the sins of the past, and learn the joys of reuniting with long-lost family.

Ben Queen (NBC's Powerless, features Cars 2 and 3) will pen the script and executive produce alongside Mayer, Melvin Mar (Speechless, Jumanji), Jake Kasdan (Bless This Mess) and Paul Weitz (Mozart in the Jungle, About a Boy). The drama is a co-production between future studio siblings 20th Century Fox TV‚ where Mar and Kasdan are based, and ABC Studios.

"Heart of Life" was among the tracks on Mayer's third studio album Continuum. (The song was never released as a single and there is no official music video.)

Heart of Life is ABC's eighth drama pilot order of the season. The crop is a mix, so far, of procedurals — NYPD Blue and New York Undercover — and female-driven soaps, including The Baker and the Beauty and The Hypnotist's Love Story.

