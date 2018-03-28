John Mulaney Sets Stand-up Special Pact With Netflix

The first special from the new deal will debut on the streamer May 1.

Netflix is committing to John Mulaney.

The stand-up comedian has inked a multi-special pact with the streaming giant. Exactly how many he's signed up for is being kept under wraps, but what's known is that the Saturday Night Live vet has already lined up his first special to come out of the arrangement, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, which will premiere globally May 1.

The set was filmed at Radio City Music Hall, where the Emmy-winning writer sold out seven consecutive shows and sold over 40,000 tickets earlier this year. The new special was directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, who did Mulaney's and Nick Kroll’s Oh, Hello on Broadway, with set design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask (The Book of Mormon).

Of course, it’s not Mulaney’s first rodeo with Netflix. His did his previous stand-up special John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid for the streamer, which also picked up his and Nick Kroll’s two-man show Oh, Hello on Broadway. In addition, the pair collaborate with Netflix on animated series Big Mouth.

Mulaney has been nominated for 11 Emmys as a writer and producer on SNL and Documentary Now. Of those, he nabbed one win for SNL. He recently returned as co-host of the Film Independent Spirit Awards with Kroll. He'll next appear in the upcoming comedy special Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity, also for Netflix.

Mulaney is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Schreck Rose.