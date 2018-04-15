John Oliver Bought Russell Crowe's Jockstrap for Alaska's Last Blockbuster Video

Along with that piece, the HBO show also bought a pair of shorts and robe from the 2005 boxing film 'Cinderella Man.' Also purchased was a hood Crowe wore in 'Robin Hood' and a vest he wore in 'Les Misérables,' among other items.

John Oliver on Sunday revealed that his HBO show, Last Week Tonight, did indeed buy Russell Crowe's jockstrap from Cinderella Man during the actor's recent divorce auction.

The only part of the news that was more entertaining was that Oliver said he was going to send the piece of movie history, along with a few other items of Crowe's from assorted films, to the last remaining Blockbuster Video in Alaska.

Last Week Tonight paid $7,000 for the jockstrap, Oliver said.

Before he revealed that his show bought the jockstrap, Oliver did a short piece on the news that all but one of the few remaining Blockbuster videos in the country — specifically in Alaska — recently closed.

With slower streaming and more expensive rates, the video stores will able to exist far longer there than in the continental U.S.

Oliver said the final remaining Blockbuster had 48 hours to contact the show, and all the Crowe items would be theirs for display.