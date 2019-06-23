John Oliver Takes Jabs at HBO Parent AT&T Over "Terrible" Service: "I Got You, Business Daddy!"

John Oliver doesn't waste any opportunity to crack a joke at the expense of AT&T, the parent company of HBO, which airs his late-night show, Last Week Tonight. Or, as he calls the company, "Business Daddy."

During his main segment Sunday night, Oliver spoke about the numerous adventure-seekers who set out to climb Mount Everest despite the many dangers they face.

He showed clips of how some climbers try to become the "first" of some specific label — for example, the first Canadian couple to climb to the top together, the first person to snowboard down the mountain, the first people to fly off the top in a paraglider, and the first to make the world's "highest-ever cell phone call" from the top of the mountain.

"Wow, nice work," Oliver said. "The highest-ever cell phone call, that's incredible. Well, it would have been, but unfortunately, [the climber] had AT&T so the call never went through! I got you, I got you, Business Daddy! I got you so good!"

Then, as somber music began playing in the background, Oliver continued: "You know what? If I could actually get serious for a moment, there's something I've been meaning to say. I know I give you a hard time, Business Daddy, but the truth is, you're the only Business Daddy I have. And I know you just want what's best for me. I'm sure it's not easy having me as a Business Boy. And I probably don't say this as often as I should but, I love you, Business Daddy. And I hope that we never lose that special connection we have.

"I guess what I'm trying to say is, I'm so glad our connection isn't on your wireless network because it's absolutely terrible! I did it again! I got you, Business Daddy! I got you! … Business Baby is out of control! Wah, wah, wah!" He finished, as blue confetti fell from the ceiling.

Oliver previously took jabs at AT&T in March during a segment about robocalls and before that in November over the company's support of "white nationalist" Steve King.