John Oliver Mocks Trump's Response to Anonymous Op-Ed on 'Last Week Tonight'

He sounds "like a Teddy Ruxpin someone fished out of a lake," said the HBO host, who also criticized the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

On Sunday's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver wasted no time bringing up the biggest news in President Trump's world last week: the anonymous op-ed in The New York Times.

An anonymous senior Trump official wrote a column for the Sept. 5 edition of the newspaper under the headline "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration" that said Trump's actions are "detrimental to the health of our republic."

Noting that Trump quickly tweeted "TREASON?" he then showed a clip where Trump appeared to slur over his words at a rally, calling the writer an "anonymous, gutless coward." Oliver joked that he sounded "like a Teddy Ruxpin someone fished out of a lake."

He briefly addressed Bob Woodward's new book about Trump before moving on the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Noting that Republicans have the vote to confirm Kavanaugh, Oliver said that while the "Democrats' questioning was furious, Republicans didn't even seem to be trying to vet him." He then cut to a clip of Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah asking Kavanaugh why he chose to use a "regular Sharpie" — and not a fine tip — that could "smudge." Laughing, Kavanaugh replied, "So I can see it. It's nothing scientific." To which Lee responded, "That's a perfect mic-drop moment."

"Is it?" Oliver then asked. "Is it though? I don't think Sen. Mike Lee knows what a mic-drop moment is. Unless he means a mic drop in the sense that Sen. Mike Lee really dropped the charade that he gives a shit about doing his job. In which case, yes. Total mic-drop, Mike. You really dropped that one."