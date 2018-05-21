John Oliver Pokes Fun at Royal Wedding Coverage

The 'Last Week Tonight' host compiled a clip reel of some of 'CBS This Morning' host Gayle King's memorable quotes, as well as local anchors trying to adopt British accents and slang.

While it seems like most of the world cannot get enough of the royal wedding, British Last Week Tonight host John Oliver found the U.S. coverage amusing and shared his negative feelings about the proceedings.

“A royal wedding,” began Oliver. “As you probably knew if you were anywhere within earshot of CBS’ Gayle King.” A montage of King’s coverage is then shared, including a declaration that she has goose bumps, her plans to change hats every hour, the arrival of singer James Blunt and the size of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s bottoms.

“We British people are not exactly known for our taste in butts,” Oliver joked. “The actual Sir Mix-a-Lot was a 16th century nobleman who was so inbred that when a girl walked in with an itty-bitty waist and a round thing in his face, he just sneezed out of his elbow and died.”

“Perhaps the most notable part of the service was Bishop Michael Curry, who delivered an impassioned ode to love, which led to some pretty awkward reaction shots,” said the host. A shot of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince William looking bored then appeared onscreen. “Oh, that is the wrong room there, buddy. Because believe me those are some of the most repressed people on earth.” Oliver continued, “Talking to the Queen about love is like talking to her about the transformative power of the Taco Bell $5 chalupa cravings box.”

Oliver then broke out his best impression of Queen Elizabeth to explain what he would imagine her reaction would be. “Don’t tell me about this. I’m not interested. It sounds disgusting and if I ever experienced it, I’d break out in hives. Good day to you, sir!”

But John Oliver wasn't the only one to try out a British accent this weekend, as the Last Week Tonight also aired a compilation entitled, "Local News Gets a Little Too British for the Royal Wedding.”

What followed was a series of clips of news anchors and reporters trying to adopt the accent and British slang, including two radio hosts who discussed their previous airtime on Last Week Tonight. “You know the last time we spoke with some type of accent we made it on HBO,” shared 99.1 The Mix host Elizabeth Kay. Her cohost Tony “Radar” Hess added, “Maybe we’ll do it again.”

