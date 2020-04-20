John Oliver Praises Wendy Williams' Show: "An Oasis of Truth in a World Full of Lies"

"Wendy has ascended to a level of 'fucks not given' that no human has ever achieved before," the 'Last Week Tonight' host said.

John Oliver has found his appointment quarantine viewing.

The Last Week Tonight host devoted several minutes to praising the new quarantine-inspired iteration of Wendy Williams' show, now being called Wendy @ Home, on Sunday night.

Oliver shared clips of Williams hosting her show from her home, which included her drinking Orangina from a champagne glass and taking a bite out of a piece of lamb.

"She's sharing a screen with a life-sized Betty Boop decked out in Supreme gear, Chanel accessories and a disco ball, and somehow, [Wendy is] still the most engrossing thing in that shot, eating a lamb chop in a weirdly dominant manner. Not many people can pull that off," Oliver marveled.

He also showed a clip of Williams basically telling viewers if they were not enjoying watching her eat, they could watch something else. "This is what people do," she said of her on-air munching.

Replied Oliver: "Is that what people do? I get that people do eat. It's not just usually at the same time they are hosting a talk show and telling anyone watching to fuck off if they don't like it. This isn't what people do. This is what Wendy Williams does. Because Wendy has ascended to a level of 'fucks not given' that no human has ever achieved before."

He added that while he's never been a regular viewer of The Wendy Williams Show, he's become a "big fan" of Wendy @ Home, calling it "an oasis of truth in a world full of lies."

In an effort to repay her, Oliver tracked down a tracksuit that Williams said on air that she wanted (she called it a "onesie," but it's really a two-piece outfit).

"Here you go, Wendy. This sweatsuit is for you. Just tell us where to send it and wear it in good health. And, please, don't you ever stop eating on camera," he said, ending his own show by eating a sub sandwich.